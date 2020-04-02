We’ll leave no stone unturned in fight against COVID-19 ― Gov Emmanuel

Kindly Share This Story:

As he announces complete cessation of movement extended to 14days

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has promised that his administration will leave no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Emmanuel made the promise during a state broadcast yesterday (Thursday) while reacting to the five reported cases from the state announced Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

His words, “My dear people of Akwa Ibom State, little over a week ago, I had cause to address you concerning the state of affairs in our dear State as it has to do with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

“I told you at the time that there was no Confirmed case of COVID-19 in the State. That information at that time was correct. We had a few suspected cases that showed symptoms of the disease and had taken samples and sent them to the approved NCDC testing facilities and they all came out negative.

“I also told you of the preventive measures we had put in place to prevent a possible incidence of the disease here. However, just last night, we watched on the news that 5 cases have been confirmed positive by the NCDC.

“As I speak, the confirmed cases who are mostly healthcare professionals are in good health and have so far presented no symptoms. I can promise you that we will leave no stone unturned in the fight against this pandemic.

“We may have been bruised but we will not be broken. While hoping for the best, we will prepare for the worst, but be rest assured that whatever that worst may be, it will not break us”

The governor added that the reported five cases, however, have been moved to the isolation centres for proper management and the process of contact tracing has begun, to identify those who they may have been exposed to.

He announced a complete cessation of movement in the state extended to a period of 14 days to enable the process to be carried out effectively.

“There will be no movement of persons, except those on essential duties who must carry a proper means of identification on them at all times. All business premises, markets, shops, motor parks and offices must remain closed during this period.

“I know that this is a difficult period for all of us as a State. The cessation of movement is for me a very difficult but very necessary decision. I solicit the cooperation and understanding of all of us as we make this sacrifice.

“The only exception will be pharmacies and grocery shops. All events of any nature are prohibited during this period. The relevant security agencies have been briefed and they will ensure strict compliance with this directive.

“Thankfully, this information, sad as it is, did not meet us unprepared. Just 2 days ago, I inspected facilities at one of the isolation centres we have prepared for possible cases such as this.

“This is in addition to the already existing one in Ikot Ekpene, and I can assure you that other facilities are being prepared for similar use should the need for it arise.

“This pandemic is of a global scale and there is no one Country or State that can claim to have been 100% ready for it. I enjoin all of us to come together so that we can win this battle. This is not the time to panic or spread fear.

“This is the time to strengthen our faith. All hands must be on deck to defeat this pandemic in our State, nation and the world. Trading blames, playing politics and spreading rumours will not do us any good.

“What we need to do is to stay at home, practice social distancing and good personal hygiene, provide accurate and useful information to health workers whenever necessary. Like we all know, the virus doesn’t move on its own. People move and spread it. When we stop moving, the virus will stop spreading.

“I am also encouraging every person who may have been potentially exposed to the virus by whatever means, or who is experiencing any of the symptoms of the illness to immediately call the emergency numbers that are already in the public space”, the governor stated

He appreciated patriotic sons and daughters of the state who have been forthcoming with useful information that enabled the state keep track of and manage these cases as well as healthcare professionals who are at the frontlines of this response.

“My dear brothers and sisters, these are indeed trying times, but I assure you that you are not alone. We are in this together. You have entrusted me with the responsibility of leading you and on this issue, as with all other issues, I will continue to lead from the front”, he assured.

