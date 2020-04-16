We’ll eradicate child molestation in Nigeria —CPN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

FOLLOWING the rise in cases of molestation of children in the country, Child Protection Network, CPN, has vowed to put an end to such abuse and violation in Nigeria.

This is as the Network, sponsored by the British Council amongst other partners, launched its presence in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The CPN, led by the Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs. Ngozi Okoro, stated that the birth of the non-governmental organisation was to allow people have easy access to lodge complaints of child abuse and molestation and the need to ensure that such incidences were educed to the barest minimum in Ojo and in Nigeria as a whole.

According to her: “We want to reach out to our children and other people in the society which are our assets. So bringing CPN to Ojo will make for easy access to reporting cases of abuse in all ramifications; and to reduce such cases to the barest minimum.”

On his part, the Chairman, Ojo LGA, Hon. Ishola Idowu, represented by the Vice chairman, Hon. Mrs. Obianuju Uche-Ubochi, assured CPN of total cooperation.

Present at the occasion anchored by Programme Coordinator, Community Aid Development Foundation, Mr. Evans Enwefah, were the programme assistant, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption, ROLAC, State Coordinator, Ajibola Ijinmakinwa, represented by Florence Adewale.

According to ROLAC state coordinator, their partnership with CPN would ensure that justice is given to victims of abuse. Other key stakeholders at the inauguration included the Iya-loja of Iba, Mrs. Folashade Ogidigbo; and the community development council, CDC chairman, Alhaji Niyi Makinde.

; the Medical Officer, Ojo, Dr. Kehinde Oguntoyinbo; HOD, Ojo LGA, Mrs. Lola Aiyebigan \; HOD. Agric & Social Services, Ojo LGA, Mrs. Orebela Adedoyin and the Principal Counsel, Leading Edge Solicitors & Notary; and Public Secretary \, African Women Lawyers Association, Mrs. Obiamaka Aga.

