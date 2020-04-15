We have applied for renewal of DPR permit – Otu

Kindly Share This Story:

accuses rival firm of blowing expiration beyond proportion

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Lym Consults Nigeria Limited, an offshore safety and emergency response training centre in Warri, Delta state Mr Larry Otu says his firm has applied for permit from the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, adding that it was a routine exercise for those in the industry.

Larry further accused his rival in the industry of blowing the alleged expiration of his permit out of proportion for selfish reasons, stressing that he had OPITO approval and certification for all his trainings.

READ ALSO:

“We hold OPITO approval/accreditation for all our trainings, which complies with the DPR Guideline for BOSIET, HUET and FOET trainings. OPITO is the global Oil and Gas industry standard for skills and competence development, and we are the only Company in the entire Delta State that possess such certification for all the trainings that we offer. The leadership of the DPR is proud of us for bringing such certification closer to the people. “, he said.

“The issue of delisting of our (Lym Consults Nigeria Limited) Offshore Safety and Emergency Response Training Centre from the DPR list is being blown out of proportion to embarrass us and the leadership of the DPR by competitors . This is the fact, our DPR accreditation expired on the 12th of March, 2020, and we did not renew it timely. On the 19th of March, 2020 when the DPR was updating its website, they (DPR) realized that our accreditation had expired about 7 days earlier. So, they (DPR) removed our name from their list.

However, on the 20th of March, 2020, we paid the renewal for our expired DPR Permit. This, the DPR has issued us receipt. Hopefully, after the current lockdown situation across the country, the DPR will come and conduct its annual audit and inspection, then issue us their renewed documentations, and re-list us. “, he added.

He further lauded the DPR under the leadership of Mr Sarki Auwalu, describing him as a core professional determined to take the regulatory agency to greater heights.

“We must give it to the new leadership of the Department of Petroleum Resources under Engr. Sarki Auwalu for his firmness and professionalism. This is the kind of leadership that is needed for progress to be made in all Sector of the Nigerian economy.”, he said .

Kindly Share This Story: