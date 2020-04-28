We didn’t distribute spoilt beans to Benue IDPs and Refugees – SEMA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior has debunked news report that the agency received and distributed 250 bags of spoilt beans from National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI to IDPs in the state.

The Executive Secretary in a statement issued Tuesday in Makurdi stated that the clarification became necessary after he was quoted out of context during Monday’s handover of essential items to the agency by the National Commissioner of NCFRMI, Senator Baheer Mohammed.

According to Dr. Shior, “I was represented at the ceremony by the Accountant of the Agency, Mr. Stephen Burbwa who in the course of his speech noted that among the items received two months ago from the NCFRMI were 250 bags of beans which were immediately distributed to IDPs to ensure that they did not get spoilt before the official handover date.

“It was therefore disheartening to read in the media where he was quoted as saying that we received spoilt beans from the NCFRMI and distributed same to IDPs in the state.

“We therefore want to put it on record that the writer of the report quoted my representative at the occasion out of context and we regret any embarrassment the said report may have cost Governor Samuel Ortom and indeed our esteemed partners.

“We also want to appeal to our media partners to always crosscheck their facts for the purpose of clarity before going to press to save our partners this kind of embarrassment.

“We therefore want to reassure our partners of the commitment of Governor Ortom to the wellbeing of all the IDPs and refugees in the state despite obvious economic challenges and wish to solicit sustained support of the federal government in the onerous task of catering for the needs of the IDPs and refugees in the state.”

