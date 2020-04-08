WBC champion Fabiana Bytyqi tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

World Boxing Council chiefs have confirmed that a WBC Champion, Fabiana Bytyqi, is the first boxer with a title to be struck down by the deadly coronavirus – COVID-19.

The world boxing body disclosed that the victim has been confirmed to a be female in possession of the coveted green and gold belt.

“The President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, and the entire Boxing Family, send their best wishes for the prompt and full recovery of Fabiana Bytyqi,” they said.

“Fabiana Bytyqi is the first world champion diagnosed with COVID-19 Coronavirus. Fabiana Bytyqi made history by becoming the first boxer from the Czech Republic to win a major world title with victory over Denise Castle in September 2018.

On November 30th, She defeated Mexican Ana Arrazola via UD. Also, successfully defending her championship for the second time.

Vanguard

