Warri killing:Rep commiserates with Pessu family

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National House of Assembly Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has commiserated with the slain Joseph Pessu family in Warri, Delta State.

The lawmaker in a condolences visits at the family house of late Joseph Pessu consoled them about the irreplaceable loss of their son, assuring that he will collaborate with Delta state government and other stakeholders in making sure the suspect who carried out the murder is brought to book and face prosecution according to the relevant laws of the land.

Ereyitom, while sympathizing with the Pessu family expresses sadness over the incident, that led to the loss of such a young man who has a lot to offer to his generation especially to his family, Warri federal constituency as well as Delta state and beyond.

“I can imagine what is going through your mind right now I sympathize with the entire Pessu family on behalf of my family, people of Warri Federal Constituency that I represent at Federal House of Representatives, we say we are sorry for the loss, may the good Lord continue to console you and your family this time and forever”. He stated.

Among those that accompany Chief Ereyitomi to visit the Pessu family was accompanied by the immediate past commissioner for Transport Delta State, Sir Vincent Uduaghan, PDP Chieftain Ambassador Toyin Agbolaya JP, Barr. Alex Gbiwen Senior Legislative Aide, Hon. Sam Oligida, Leader of Warri South Legislative Arm, Hon. Kingsley Edafiadjebre, former Transition Committee Secretary, Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. Eugene Ebisin.

Others include Mr. Scott Eyenuro, Mr. Andrew Ukavwe, Ugbuwangue Community Chairman, Hon. Kingsley Wilobi, past chairman of Ugbuwangue community youth, Mr. Sunny Keke, Emma Nunu, Mr. Emiko Oghomienor and other PDP associates.

