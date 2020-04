Kindly Share This Story:

Amidst the total lockdown in Lagos State to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, some Lagos residents were seen taking advantage of the time to get their body into shape.

This is in spite of the social distancing order by the state’s government.

In this video recorded by our correspondents, Rasheed Sobowale and David Royal, these Lagosians were seen engaged in different physical exercises ranging from football to jogging along Gbagada expressway, close to Anthony Village in Ikeja.

