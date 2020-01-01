Vanguard Logo

[VIDEOS] Kyari’s funeral: Man removes protective coat in public

One of the men that participated in the final burial rites of the late chief of staff, Abba Kyari was seen openly disposing of his personal protective clothing. The burial ground is open and there were many scavengers parading the place regularly.

