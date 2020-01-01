[VIDEOS] Kyari’s funeral: Man removes protective coat in public

One of the men that participated in the final burial rites of the late chief of staff, Abba Kyari was seen openly disposing of his personal protective clothing. The burial ground is open and there were many scavengers parading the place regularly.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
One of the men that participated in the final burial rites of the late chief of staff, Abba Kyari was seen openly disposing of his personal protective clothing. The burial ground is open and there were many scavengers parading the place regularly.