VIDEO, PHOTOS: Late Abba Kyari buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja

Body of late Abba Kyari buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja

Body of late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, has been laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

And as the body is being moved from the ambulance by NCDC staff, safety measures were observed.

Hand gloves and sanitisers were being shared, as all cleaned their hands and wore gloves.

The SSA to the president, Garba Shehu, who was at the cemetery, said “Kyari’s death is devastating.”

Describing Kyari as a loyal staff, Shehu said “the funeral and burial are strictly private.”

He commended the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health for making every arrangement for the burial.

