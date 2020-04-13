Breaking News
VIDEO: Panama’s police singing and dancing to entertain citizens during lockdown

Panamanian police take up microphones and bust out dance moves to keep the capital’s locked-in residents entertained. The Central American country is under a nationwide lockdown, with over 3,400 cases of coronavirus.

