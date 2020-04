Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station along College Road, Yaya Abatan, Ogba in Lagos State was ablaze on Monday.

Lagosians at the scene were seen throwing sachet water at the truck with some commenting the water in the tanker will not be enough to quench the fire.

Video by: Akeem Salau

Vanguard News Nigeria.

