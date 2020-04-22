Uzodinma spreading falsehood against Ihedioha—Imo PDP scribe

Kindly Share This Story:

Imo State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused Gov Hope Uzodinma of looking for the legitimacy that has eluded him since he stole the mandate given the party and has been spreading falsehood against his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, and the seven-month administration that many still remember with some nostalgia.

The state Secretary of PDP in Imo State,Ray Emeana made the allegation in a statement yesterday.

He said: “The PDP is particularly concerned that the mischievous allegation of a missing N19.63 billion from the JAAC of the 27 Local Governments may be a deliberate scheme by the Uzodinma administration to loot the resources of the state by shouting in the market place about money that is not yet missing but would be missing by the time they finish with their creative accounting.

‘‘Besides, this latest desperate attempt at muck raking may also be designed to hoodwink Imolites and distract their attention from the lack of performance and ineptitude of the current administration which is being described by our people as a ‘push and start government’. ’’

“As the major opposition party in the state, Imo PDP will insist on zero tolerance for government and governance by lies and mendacity. Consequently, the party hereby charges the Supreme Court-imposed governor and his henchmen to stop the drama and face the real job of addressing the challenges of Imo people, even when the whole world is well aware they are exercising a mandate procured from court.’’

