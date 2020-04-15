Utility vehicle crushes LAWMA staff to death in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

A staff of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) was on Wednesday morning crushed to death by a utility vehicle at Anthony area of the state.

The State Traffic Officer, CSP Oriyomi Oluwasanmi, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the woman was crushed by the vehicle with registration number KSF 383 XZ.

She added that the accident disrupted the flow of traffic for those on essential duties.



An official of LAWMA said the woman was carrying out her duty when the utility vehicle reversed on the highway and crushed her to death.

According to the official, the driver missed the service lane that could take him to Oshodi and was trying to reverse when the accident occurred.

