US reschedules repatriation flight from Lagos

By Perez Brisibe

THE United States Mission in Nigeria, yesterday, said the United States government has taken actions to redress the hiccups faced by its citizens due to last Friday’s inability of two repatriation flights to depart Lagos for America.

American citizens, who were scheduled to depart Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammad Airport, Lagos owing to the coronavirus pandemic, were Friday stranded as the flights could not get clearance to fly over West Africa countries, which air spaces had been closed.

Reacting over what it described as “false information being spread online about the repatriation flights for American citizens,” the US Mission in a statement, yesterday, on its Facebook page, said a repatriation flight successfully departed from Abuja on Saturday morning.

It said: “Unfortunately, two flights that were scheduled to depart Lagos on Friday were cancelled due to flight clearance issues in other West African states.

“The US government immediately took action to redress the situation and the flights have been rescheduled.

“As promised, everyone who was confirmed on Friday’s flights will have a seat on the rescheduled flights.”

Warning its citizens against false information and scammers, the statement by the US Mission said: “We do not ask for proof of paid taxes and always look for accurate information on repatriation flights from USG sites only.”

