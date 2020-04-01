US evacuates national after testing positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Wednesday a United States citizen who tested positive for coronavirus has been evacuated to America.

The commissioner, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the last confirmed coronavirus case in the state was on Tuesday.

Abayomi said: “The total #COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 82. Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery. One of the confirmed cases, who is an American citizen, has been evacuated to the USA.”

The US Mission in Nigeria commenced evacuation of its citizens from the country on Monday.

Vanguard

