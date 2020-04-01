Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

US evacuates citizen who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria

On 3:40 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria evacuates American who tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos

By David Royal

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health on Wednesday said an American who tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos state has been evacuated to the United States.

Akin Abayomi disclosed this while giving an update on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Davido tests negative for coronavirus after second test

The commissioner said the last confirmed coronavirus case recorded in the state was on Tuesday.

He said, “The total #COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 82. Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery.

“One of the confirmed cases, who is an American citizen, has been evacuated to the USA.”

Recall that the United States Mission in Nigeria had announced the commencement of evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria.

The Embassy confirmed the development Monday night on its official Twitter handle, @US Mission Nigeria.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!