US evacuates citizen who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria

By David Royal

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health on Wednesday said an American who tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos state has been evacuated to the United States.

Akin Abayomi disclosed this while giving an update on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The commissioner said the last confirmed coronavirus case recorded in the state was on Tuesday.

He said, “The total #COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 82. Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery.

“One of the confirmed cases, who is an American citizen, has been evacuated to the USA.”

#COVID19 Lagos Update!

*️⃣Lagos records a new case of #COVID19, 31st March, 2020.

*️⃣Total #COVID19Lagos cases is now 82.

*️⃣8 patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery.

*️⃣One of the confirmed case who is an American citizen has been evacuated to USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MgbRmM1VGX — LSMOH (@LSMOH) April 1, 2020

Recall that the United States Mission in Nigeria had announced the commencement of evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria.

The Embassy confirmed the development Monday night on its official Twitter handle, @US Mission Nigeria.

