UPDATED: Lagos discharges 49 COVID-19 patients

By David Royal

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the discharge of 49 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, this brings the number of discharged patients in the state to 187.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at an ongoing press conference in Marina.

Lagos State on Tuesday, recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state now to 844.

As the epicentre of the virus, the Federal Government had announced a two-week lockdown in Lagos, on March 29, which became effective on Monday, March 30, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The lockdown order also applied to the FCT and Ogun State.

It was further extended by another two weeks, which came to an end on Monday, April 27.

The President, however, announced another extension by one week, after which he approved a phased easing of the lockdown to allow for the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors

As at 28th April 2020, according to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Lagos has 860 confirmed cases; 685 cases are active, 138 patients discharged, and 19 deaths recorded.

The state said 16 of the patients were transferred to other states, while two were evacuated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

