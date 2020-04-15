BREAKING: Fire guts Corporate Affairs Commission CAC HQ

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Days after the office of the Accountant General of the Federation went up in flames, the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission CAC in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

Although, the fire was put out before it could cause a substantial damage, Vanguard gathered that an air conditioning unit had caught fire following a power surge.

The building is located in the highbrow Maitama District of the territory, an area which plays host to several government buildings and other private concerns.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service, DSF Ugo Huan said fire fighters were got to the scene just within minutes of been alerted.

Only last week, the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, popularly known as “Treasury House” was also gutted by fire.

An air conditioning system was also said to have been responsible for the incident.

Kindly Share This Story: