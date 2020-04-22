UPDATED: El-Rufai tests negative for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has fully recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

You would recall that El-Rufai had tested positive for coronavirus on March 28, 2020, and confirmed his test results in a recorded video released on Kaduna state government social media accounts.

He went into self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC, and since then has been under treatment until his discharge on Wednesday, 22 April 2020.

El-Rufai’s recovering from coronavirus was disclosed by the Kaduna state government in a statement of Wednesday.

“KADUNA UPDATE: “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results” -Malam Nasir

“I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection.

“My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes”

“I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care.

“It was cheering to see the determined efforts of our Covid-19 Task Force chaired by the Deputy Governor, the officials of our Ministry of Health ably led by the Commissioner and our security/enforcement agencies, to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The governor also acknowledged Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, for her reassuring leadership of the team in his absence.

“Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment & the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal.

“The commitment, competence and capabilities displayed by the Kaduna State Government in my four-week absence is clear evidence that we have a public service we can all be proud of.”

