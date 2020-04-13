Unknown gunmen kill LG staff in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

Feeling of apprehension and fear have enveloped Igede-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area over the killing of one Mrs Tayo Ajayi, a staff of the Staff of Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government area of Ekiti State, by unknown gunmen.

She was until her death, a staff of the Primary Health Centre Department of the Local Government.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was slain on Friday inside her residence located within Ujumu compound , Odo Igede quarters, Igede Ekiti.

Residents disclosed that the victim was seen on Thursday evening preceding the night she was said to have been stabbed to death.

The mystery behind the killing had terrified the residents of the town and particularly, the Onigede-in- council.

The corpse had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Igede Ekiti while post mortem was being awaited.

Recounting the incident, the deceased’s first son, Toyin Ajayi said her mother was killed inside her room, which suggested that she must have been trailed to her home and attacked in the midnight.

“I received a call as regard the death of her mother and on geting there, he met her mother in a pool of blood in her room with bruises on her head and blood all over her body indicating that she was macheted to death” .

Also , a high Chief in the town, Emmanuel Adetona, who was said to have hurriedly summoned a quarter meeting to strategize on how to fish out the killers appealed to the police to commence investigation into the matter in earnest.

“How can someone be murdered like this without anyone noticing, including the neighbours ? The community’s youths and the security chiefs must take up the task and fish out the killers”.

The Onigede of Igede, Oba James Aladesuru, frowned on the incessant killings in the town and said concerted efforts are needed to tame the rising wave of criminality in the town.

Oba Aladesuru said the killers must be apprehended and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to those who had taken killings as a way of life.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said deceased was hacked to death inside her room .

“There has not been any arrest so far, investigation is still ongoing. But soon , the command should be able to come up with a preliminary report.

“Though, it was evident that it was a case of murder, but we have not been able to ascertain whether it was assassination or robbery.

“Our investigation will be thorough to be able to establish the real cause of the death”.

