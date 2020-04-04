UK boxer Anthony Yarde’s grandmother dies of coronavirus just few days after it killed his father

Kindly Share This Story:

British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde says his grandmother has died from the coronavirus just a few days after his father’s death as a result of the pandemic.

The 28-year-old fighter appealed to people to ‘just stay home’ as he announced that his grandmother had died yesterday.

‘It’s serious!’ Yarde wrote on social media. ‘People are still going out when they don’t need to. I know there’s a lot of opinions about COVID-19 and I have mine but I just know opinions ain’t worth risking your life and others. Just stay home.’

Yarde’s father, who the boxer said had been ‘fit with no health issues’, died last week.

Yarde’s promoter Frank Warren wrote on Twitter: ‘We are extremely sad to learn that Anthony Yarde has now lost his Nan to the Coronavirus.

‘We can’t begin to imagine what Anthony and his family are going through and our sincere condolences go out to them.

‘Please listen to his heartfelt personal plea, stay at home to save lives.’

Yarde’s next fight was set to be against Britain’s Lyndon Arthur on April 11, but the event has been delayed until 11 July because of the pandemic.

Today’s 684 death toll is another record one-day high. Yesterday there were a record 569 new fatalities announced by the Department of Health.

The new numbers mean the number of people dead from COVID-19 in the UK has risen five-fold in a week, from just 759 last Friday, March 27.

Daily Mail

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: