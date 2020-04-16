Ugborodo laments impact of oil vessels on community shores

Kindly Share This Story:

The people of Ugborodo community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, have raised the alarm over the devastating impact of oil vessels plying their waterways.

The community also warned the oil companies, particularly, Nest Oil, not to take its peaceful disposition for granted, vowing that it would not fold its hands and allow the firms destroy the means of livelihood of the people.

Former National Youth Chairman of Ugborodo Community, Ofe Nene, in a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, expressed fears that the people might resort to individual solutions to protect their land.

He said: “We had an agreement with Nest Oil, which agreed to be paying the community a certain developmental levy for every vessel that passes the waterway, but for over a year now, we have not gotten anything from them, while similar payments were being made to other communities along the waterways.

“Owing to the speed and size of the vessels, their movement always cause damages to the shorelines of the community, threatening both lives and properties of the people.

“To avoid a clash with operators of the vessels, they should do the needful so that we can protect our shoreline and mitigate the devastating effects of the vessels on our communities because as a community leader, I sense trouble ahead because and we would not be liable if any such thing occurs.”

