UCH chairman tests negative for coronavirus

The Chairman, Governing Board of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Ibrahim Shetima, has tested negative for coronavirus.

The hospital spokesman, Mr. Tonye Akinrinlola, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the two tests carried out on the chairman turned out negative.

He said: “After three weeks of being in quarantine, the chairman of the board of management of the UCH, Ibadan, has tested negative to the coronavirus disease.

“Two tests were carried out on him and both returned negative.

“With this, he now has a clean bill of health.

“The hospital chairman urged Nigerians to observe safety guidelines as stipulated by the global health body, World Health Organisation (WHO) and relevant agencies in order to defeat the raging virus.

“The chairman thanked the UCH community for their support and encouragement during the trying period.

“He also expressed his appreciation to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, the management, and all the medical personnel that attended to him while on quarantine.

“The board, management, staff and students of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, heartily congratulate the chairman on the clean bill of health he now has.” (NAN)

Vanguard

