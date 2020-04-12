Breaking News
Two teenagers drown in Lagos beach

Two teenagers simply identified as Dare and Fawas have reportedly drowned while swimming in a beach at the Epelemeje Orofun community,  Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said some members of the community reported the matter at the Ibeju-Lekki Divisional  Police Station on Saturday.

He said the command had deployed its Marine Police Team to the area for search and rescue operation.

According to him, the command was awaiting the report of the team.

“The command advises parents to monitor their children and ensure that they remain at home during this lockdown period,” Elkana said. (NAN)

