Two suspected COVID-19 cases test negative in Taraba

Taraba State Commissioner for Health and the State Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Dr Innocent Vakkai has said the two suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state tested negative.

Vakkai while giving an update, Tuesday on the state government’s effort in the fight against the pandemic maintained that Taraba has no case of the CoronaVirus.

He said the samples of the two suspected cases which were sent to the NCDC for COVID-19 test returned negative.

According to him, “we have no positive case of CoronaVirus in the state and we hope to maintain this status.”

He further disclosed that the state government has distributed hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipments to medical facilities in the state.

While calling on well meaning citizens of the state to make voluntary donations to complement government’s effort in the fight against the pandemic, Vakkai urged residents of the state to maintain social distancing and observe proper hygiene by washing their hands regularly with soap and running water.

