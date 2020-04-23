Two killed in cult clash in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

…Victims have been terrorising community overtime -PPRO

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Two suspected cultists were allegedly killed during a cult clash in Ugep community in Yakurr local government area of the Cross River State, according to the Police.

But, an eyewitness said the cultists were reportedly killed by an angry mob in the village.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Calabar adding that one was killed on Monday while the second victim was a likely reprisal but we want to get to the root of the matter.

Ugbo said that one of the suspected cultists was killed on Monday, April 20, by a rival cult group, while the other was killed today (April 21) by an angry mob in the area.

She told Vanguard that the suspected cultist, who died on Tuesday, had been terrorising the peace of the community with arms and had wrecked a lot of havoc in the area before his untimely death.

Her words: “I can confirm to you that two suspected cultists have been killed in Ugep community. One of them died yesterday, while the other was killed today( Tuesday) by youths in the area.

“At this moment, the Divisional Police Officer in Ugep has not told me the different cult groups which they belong. Our men have taken over the area and normalcy has been restored”, she said.

Irene further hinted that the police were yet to make an arrest in the area but surveillance as well investigation was ongoing.

An eyewitness, Obeten Gift, who spoke with Vanguard said the suspected cultist was killed by an angry mob due to his many atrocities in the area.

“As we speak, the corpse is lying down here. The boy who is popularly called J-boy has killed a lot of people in Ugep and he is into armed robbery as well.

“He has been terrorising Ugep and nearby communities because he goes about with an AK47 rifle and charms all over his body.

“Ugep community can now heave a sigh of relief because J-boy has been a nightmare to many people in this community, a terror that words cannot define.

“After killing one guy from a rival cult group yesterday, youths from Ugep came out and said enough is enough and they had to kill him too”, he said.

