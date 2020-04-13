Two beheaded in fresh attack on Agatu by armed herdsmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Suspected armed herdsmen on Monday morning reportedly besieged Ologba community and beheaded two young men in a fresh attack on Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attackers were also reported to have taken away the heads of their victims to an unknown destination.

A source in the area, Mr Oyaje Sule who also claimed to be an uncle to one of the deceased explained that his nephew identified as Oche Alaade and friend had visited the village when they met their sudden death in a bizarre circumstance.

According to him, the two young men who lived in Obagaji the Local Government Headquater had travelled to Ologba on and were on their way back when they were attacked and killed by the armed herdsmen who he claimed had laid siege on that parts of Agatu land.

According to him, “the incident happened this morning, one of the deceased was my nephew. The two young men who lived in Obagaji had gone to Ologba and on their way back were killed by armed herdsmen who beheaded them in an unprovoked attack.

“Because of the nature of their death, the two of them have been buried without there heads because the herdsmen went away with them

“Just about a week ago we had a similar incident when two people were also attacked by herdsmen. The two of them are still in the clinic receiving treatment,” Sule added.

A former Supervisory Councillor and Deputy Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the rescheduled local government election, Mr John Ikulono conformed the report stressing that as soon as he got the report he informed the local government chairman who he said had mobilized security personnel to the area.

When contacted, the State Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive details of the incident.

