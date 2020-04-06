Twitter users react to 5G network enabling COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Some Twitter users had taken to their handle to express their opinions over claims that 5G network could be an enabler of COVID-19.

While some seem to believe there is inherent danger in the network, others believe otherwise.

Implying ignorance as a major factor in people’s negative reactions towards the network, a user, @xybox, said “anything a Blackman can’t explain, he accredits to a deity”.

@MohammedBlack_ said “pathetic theory with unfound research, 5G network is non-ionising unlike X-Ray and Gamma rays which are ionising radiation that mutate cells and cause cancer or tumour.

“Only exception is, continuous exposure to non-ionising radiations can take 50 to 70 years to affect health”.

@Abiriba_1stSon was of the opinion that 5G does have a serious effect on the environment and on humans in general.

According to him, “I won’t dismiss it as baseless conspiracy theory, however, I think an intensive research has to be carried out on the subject to ascertain the veracity or falsity of the claims”.

@MansaSeyi agreed that 5G had a higher frequency and a shorter wavelength.

“For effective coverage, we need more masts and radios, which means a higher concentration of radioactive waves around us. But the propagation of biological viruses? Come on…”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 5G Network is the next generation of mobile internet connectivity which offers speed, reliable connections on smartphones and other devices, but it is increasingly being linked to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

5G’s large scale adoption started in 2019 and is sought for by developing telecommunication provider with the network having a spectrum frequency that consists of millimetre waves, mid-band and low-band.

However, in recent days and as countries of the world struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the fears are heightening that 5G could be more dangerous than the better connections.

Nigeria on Nov. 25, 2019, launched a 5G demo trial to be carried in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt, expected to enhance the economy.

Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, however, on April 4, debunked the claims that Nigeria was already putting measures in place to deploy 5G network, saying it is just a three months trial.

Pantami said the trial considered security and health implications, among others.

He said the trials had been concluded, adding that the study and report process is ongoing.

Mr Dayo Akindolani, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert, recalled that the International Telecommunication Unit (ITU), graded Nigeria and some other African countries’ network at 3G with 79 per cent penetration.

Akindolani said the country had barely had access to 4G network.

According to him, while 5G network is the way to go, we need to quickly invest in infrastructures to deploy 4G fully before considering giving licenses to deploy 5G network.

“Most telecommunication providers are still struggling with huge infrastructure costs and unstable regulations of government and are not sure of recouping their money if they invest.

“The government can consolidate on efforts of telecomm providers in finding solution to prevailing issues affecting the deployment of telecomm infrastructures across the country.

“The government should consider issues on multiple taxation, regulations and Right of Ways before adopting 5G network,” he said.

He added that an attempt to deploy the 5G network without addressing existing problems would encourage telecomm providers to burden the end users.

“Mobile operators will spread the cost of infrastructures on mobile communications customers who will keep paying for the value of network they did not get,” he explained.

Dr Mustafa Babakolobe, a Radiologist, explained that radiation were of ionising and non-ionising types and they don’t enable disease infection.

Babakolobe said that non-ionising radiations from radios, televisions have short wave length and were harmless to human health.

According to him, ionising radiations like x-rays, ultra-violent radiations and emissions from the sun could change cells in human beings.

“Ionising radiations affects human cells, DNA, cause mutations, which is why x-ray radiations are used to kill cancer cells.

“Radiations from 5G, 4G are mild and cannot cause harm to humans, and there is no clinical research to prove that it enables COVID-19. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: