Breaking News
Translate

Trump says he will ‘take a look’ at ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic pardon

On 2:11 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Donald Trump, Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic could be a step closer to clawing out of his cage.

President Trump on Wednesday said he’ll examine a request for a pardon from Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, the star of the hugely popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

“I’ll take a look,” Trump told a Post reporter when asked about the case and his son’s support for a pardon during a White House briefing.

ALSO READ: Facebook expands COVID-19 information centre to Nigeria, 16 other Africa countries

The president’s eldest son has joked about lobbying for his father to pardon Maldonado-Passage, a kooky former roadside zookeeper serving a 22-year prison sentence for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal-rights activist Carole Baskin.

“Which son? Must be Don — what did he do?” Trump said of Donald Trump, Jr. and then asked about Maldonado-Passage.
“I know nothing about it … he has 22 for what? What did he do?” Trump asked.

After the reporter explained what the “big cat” enthusiast was in for, Trump asked: “Do you think he didn’t do it?”

ALSO READ: Lufthansa losing 1 mn euros per hour, will need state aid: CEO

“Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon?”

He then polled the other journalists in the room asking, “Would you recommend a pardon?”

Maldonado-Passage issued a call for a pardon from Trump and announced a $94 million lawsuit against the federal government March 19 on his Facebook page.

The seven-part docu-series on Maldonado-Passage, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” has been a hit with Netflix viewers — drawing 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days since its March 20 release.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!