Total lockdown: Kano Imam arrested for conducting Jumaat congregational prayer

By Bashir Bello

An Imam of a Friday (Jumaat) mosque, Gwammaja Mosque in Kano State who defied total lockdown the order to conduct the Friday congregational prayers have been arrested in the state.

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has declared a total lockdown on the state with effect from 10 pm Thursday to curtail the spread of the increasing cases of coronavirus in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Salihu Yakasai who confirmed the development said the Imam despite lockdown order conducted the Friday prayer.

Yakasai in a tweet said, “The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque that performed Friday Prayers today in Kano despite the lockdown order has been arrested.

“The lockdown was with the full blessings of all the Imams in the state from the different Islamic sects.

“The only way to enforce social distancing is a lockdown,” the Special Adviser however stated.

