Tinubu expresses sadness, says Kyari’s death should not be in vain

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the death of Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff.

Tinubu, in a condolence message released by his Media Office on Saturday in Lagos, described Kyari as a man of accomplishment, whose death, due to the raging Coronavirus pandemic should not be in vain.

The APC leader noted that though the nation was made sad and in mourning, he urged Nigerians to use Kyari’s demise and those of others fallen by the virus to strengthen the resolve in fighting the pandemic.

“The death came at a time the government is working assiduously to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We must not allow the passing away of Malam Kyari and other Nigerians, who have lost their lives to this terrible disease to be in vain.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

“He was an extremely able, loyal and talented man, who dedicated his considerable skills to the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Tinubu said.

“Whatever someone will try to say about Malam Kyari, the words will prove insufficient.

“His influence in government and throughout the land was substantial and profound. He will surely be missed.

“My deepest condolences go to President Buhari, the people of Nigeria and especially, the family of Mallam Kyari over this tragic loss.

“May Almighty Allah comfort the president and the Kyari’s family at this difficult moment.”

Meanwhile, the APC leader has appealed to Nigerians to rededicate themselves to obeying public health measures, such as physical distancing so as to defeat the contagion and not fall to it.

“While we must maintain spatial distance from one another, we must yet come closer in the spirit of brotherly compassion and national purpose in order to defeat the threat we now face.

“Allah’s will is supreme and there is no questioning it. Yet, we must learn from Malam Kyari’s passing.

“We must honour the departed by doing all we can to defeat the virus so that we safeguard the health of the nation that Malam Kyari loved so deeply,” Tinubu said.

The APC leader also condoled with Gov. Babagana Zulum, the government and people of Borno State over the loss of their ‘extraordinary son’.

“I pray that Allah Subuhana Watahalah grant the soul of our beloved Malam Kyari eternal rest and admit him to Aljana Firdaus,” he said.

NAN reports that Kyari was on March 23 said to have tested positive to the novel COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment in an unknown private hospital.

He later died on Friday, April 17.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

