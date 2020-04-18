TIDI commends residents for compliance, set to distribute food items

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Chairman Warri south local government area, Dr Michael Tidi has lauded people of the local government for their compliance to the sit at home order of the state government, saying governor Ifeanyi Okowa had graciously sent food items to vulnerable, aged and indigents in various communities in the local government.

Tidi who took delivery of the items in two trailer loads said the member representing Warri Federal constituency, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, Senator representing Delta south, Senator James Manager also sent in cash sums to acquire more food items to add to what the state government sent.

The council boss said some of the items sent by the state government included bags of beans, rice , noddle , adding that they would get to the targeted persons in the various communities.

“ We took delivery of the food items from Asaba today. They are for the vulnerable, elderly, indigent ones in our various communities. We thank the governor for this. They will be distributed across party lines. The distribution has nothing to do with political parties. Its is for the people. “, he said.

“ Some of the things as you can see in the trailers include bags of rice, beans, , indomie. “, he added.

Continuing, the council boss recalled that the local government had also given out to the various communities during the first phase of the lockdown.

He further commended the people for their commitment to wipe out coronavirus in the state, adding that they should continue to maintain physical distancing, remain at home for the meantime.

