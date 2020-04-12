Things to do with Kids during lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

The present lockdown situation is undoubtedly difficult for all of us. However, things can be even trickier for parents with kids. Most kids have a span of attention of fewer than 15 minutes. Therefore, to keep them occupied during the lockdown, it is important for the parents to be extremely innovative.

Before anything else, however, make your kids understand what coronavirus is and why is it dangerous for all of us. Also, teach them all necessary COVID-19 related hygiene practices such as washing hands, wearing masks while going out, keeping a safe distance from others, etc.

Mentioned below are a few things you can encourage your kids to do while you work from home.

First of all, create a daily routine for your little one and try to stick to it as much as possible. Though you need not be a strict parent, it is quite good for kids to wake up at a decent time of the day and maintain a reasonable routine. To ensure that your child understands the schedule, don’t forget to discuss is with him or her. Please remember that there is no one-size-fits-all schedule because every kid is different. Some of them thrive in a school-like routine while others may do better in a free-flowing approach. Some predictability, however, is required for both types.

Homeschooling your kids during the lockdown can be great for you as well as your kids. This will certainly provide you an opportunity to explore things that may never had time for. There are several subjects you can easily do at home, including writing, reading, music, geography, history, etc. Create a proper learning space for your kid and ensure that your teaching schedule doesn't make your kid bored. Also, try to follow the prescribed curriculum in school. If required, don't hesitate to contact his or her class teacher for guidance.

This lockdown phase is actually a great time to make your kid interested in reading. There is no better habit compared to reading, for building the personality of a child from a very early age. However, as parents, you have the job of choosing the right kind of books for your child to read. You may opt for any popular children’s book by authors such as Keith Graves, Eric Carle, Roald Dahl, or Jamie Lee Curtis. You may also order some Astérix and Calvin & Hobbes comics. Once your kid is able to build a reading habit, it will be an asset for him or her well beyond this temporary phase of life.

During the lockdown, many parents would be tempted to allow their kids to spend multiple hours a day in front of screens. This will surely provide them enough free time to get their own work done. However, this isn’t healthy for them. Therefore, create a half-an-hour to one hour screen-time window for them, after they have completed other things such as reading assignments, schoolwork, music, etc.

Engage your kids in all types of creative activities. This is an excellent time to teach them how to make a scrapbook, sew a baby quilt, knit a scarf, or make paintings. You can also teach them to bake cookies and bread, make a simple dinner or set up an indoor tent.

According to doctors and health professionals, staying fit is one of the foremost necessities during lockdown. Try to get your kids involved in your exercise routine. This is another great habit that will continue to benefit your child in the future.

Finally, always remain positive in front of young children. These are undoubtedly difficult times and frustrations may creep in from time to time. The behavior and attitude of children often reflect what they sense through their parents. Therefore, be extremely careful about how you exhibit anxiety and what you say.

