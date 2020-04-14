The present and the past flu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Teniola

THE Coronavirus is a negative scientific invention. Until proved otherwise, the virus called SARS-COV-2 was made by scientists and escaped in a laboratory. It is a laboratory construct and a manipulated virus. It is not the product of natural evolution. The sudden and forceful spread of the virus, especially from China to Europe and then to America makes my assertion to be near correct. You can label my conclusion as a conspiracy theory but the fact that the virus did not originate in Africa with its poor environment and poor sanitation but imported into the continent tends to vindicate my position. The question we should ask is when and where was this virus created. I want to suggest that the country that is profiting more from this pandemic virus crisis must know about its creation.

We all know that China, Israel, Great Britain, Russia, France, United States of America, Canada and some key countries are involved in espionage wars – they call it space craft revolution while that of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States of America is called five eyes (FVEY). But that of United States of America and China espionage war, currently raging, is the most deadly. The objective is to gain superior power and control both in commerce, science, technology but most especially in commerce. The full details about the major cause of the Coronavirus may not be known until after the US presidential election in November. I pray and hope that things will not get out of hand before then. The present global picture is grim.

The free air has been contaminated. Faulty radiation is circulating everywhere. There is sadness and tears in many homes globally. The worry is that no one knows how and when it will end. The religious leaders in their comfort, may give their own interpretation over the virus. They are free to do so. The virus has highlighted the different roles played by science and religion in the affairs of mankind. No doubt science has improved the world. Through science we can live much longer and better. We can even live more comfortable and longer. We can fly from London to Lagos in six hours. We can watch live events on television and see what is happening in all parts of the world. We can perform surgery without any pain. We can perform wonders which we never dreamt of before.

Man invented penicillin, electricity, the wheel, nail, compass, internal combustions, computers, telephones, the printing press, contraceptives, transistors, the internet, electronics, optical lenses, gun powder, engines, cars, airplanes, rockets, nuclear fission, plastics, colour mauve and others. But alas! Science cannot now rescue us, for even the scientist is lost in the terrible midnight of our age. Indeed, science gave us the very instruments that threaten to bring universal suicide. So modern man face a dreary and frightening midnight in the social order. “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction”- Sir Isaac Newton (1643-1727).

READ ALSO: Nigerians shake off coronavirus lockdown boredom with group exercise

In the past we used to think that with science, man can be as big as he wants. William Shakespeare wrote in his book Hamlet, “What a piece of work is man! How noble in reason! How infinite in faculties! In form, in moving, how express and admirable in action how like an angel! In apprehension how like a gold! the beauty of the world! the paragon of animals!”

Through Usain Bolt of Jamaica, man can run a hundred meters in 9.58seconds. In the literary world, if Michelangelo (1475-1564) and Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) could paint so beautifully and Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827) could compose so excellently and William Shakespeare (1564-1616), Professor Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Soyinka (85) and Albert Chinualumogo Achebe (1930-2013) and others could write beautiful poems there is hardly any height that man cannot achieve.

Man can think a poem and write it; he can think a symphony and compose it; he can think of a great civilization and produce it. Because of this capacity, he is not bound completely by space and time. He may be a John Bunyan, held within spatial boundaries of Bedford Jail, whose mind transcends the bars and produces The Pilgrim’s Progress. He may be a Handel, moving into the evening of life, his physical vision almost gone, raising his mental vision to the highest heavens and transcribing the glad thunders and gentle sighings of the great Messiah. By his ability to reason, his power of memory, and his gift of imagination, man transcends time and space. As marvelous as are the stars in the mind of man that studies them. Man is not the only creature of God, but out of greed it has almost wiped out the other species of mankind.

The CoronaVirus has raised the difference between religion and science. The civil rights leader in America, Dr Martin Luther King,Jnr. (1929-1968) tried hard in explaining the role of science and religion. In his essay titled a tough mind and a tender heart which he wrote in 1958, he declared, “There may be a conflict between softminded religionists and tough minded scientists, but not between science and religion. Their respective worlds are different and their methods are dissimilar. Science investigates, religion interprets. Science gives man knowledge, which is power, religion gives man wisdom which is control. Science deals mainly with facts; religion deals mainly with values. The two are not rivals. They are complementary. Science keeps religion from sinking into the valley of crippling irrationalism and paralyzing obscurantism. Religion prevents science from falling into the marsh of obsolete materialism and moral nihilism.

“Those who posit the materialistic conception of man are often driven to the dark chambers of pessimism. They often find themselves agreeing with a recent writer that “man is an osmic accident, a disease on this planet not soon to be cured,” or with Jonathan Swift, who wrote, “Man is the most pernicious little race of ominous vermin that nature ever suffered to walk across the face of the earth”. With the arrival of Coronavirus and its radioactive fallout, it is now clear that we are now living on borrowed time.

To be concluded…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: