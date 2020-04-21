Textile association decries Lagos Govt ‘s engagement of tailors to produce face masks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association, NTMA, Tuesday, decried Lagos State Government over the alleged engagement of local tailors to produce face masks to combat the Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, NTMA, Folorunsho Daniyan, where the association expressed surprise over the move and decision by the Lagos State Government to engage local tailors for the production of the highly sensitive health preventive gear against infection of the deadly virus.

According to the association, the engagement of local tailors is inimical to health of Lagosians and others due to poor hygiene associated with the premises of most tailoring shops.

Hence, it is important to use well-established garment factories with the capacity to meet the nation’s needs, which are also well-regulated companies that have in place proper hygiene procedures whose production is standardized.

The statement reads in part, “We are surprised that the Lagos State Government has gone ahead to engage local tailors to produce face masks. This is against the usage of well-established garment factories with the capacity to meet the nation’s needs.

“We had expected Governments at all levels to engage the Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association, NTMA, this being the umbrella body for all textile and garments manufacturers.

“This is well-regulated companies, who have in place proper hygiene procedures and their production is standardized.

“In addition, we implore the government at all levels to ensure the materials used are from factories in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the association also alleged that submissions were made to the Lagos State Government through the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, which they were waiting to be called and possibly engaged to produce quality face masks under high hygiene conditions according to global best practices.

“We had made various submissions through MAN, but are yet to be called upon.

“It will be disappointing if at the end of the day the country resorts to importation, instead of encouraging and empowering local producers”, it added.

