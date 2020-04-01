Breaking News
TCN, NNPC collaborate to increase gas supply to electricity industry

Power, TCN
Transmission Company of Nigeria

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has received unprecedented support from  the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the availability of gas

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that TCN was working with the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari and Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr Yusuf Usman in resolving the challenge of gas availability to thermal power plants

She said that the support from NNPC had significantly improved gas supply to gas generation stations nationwide.

According to  her, most power plants previously experiencing gas supply shortage have started generating power to the Grid

“if the trend continues, the problem of gas supply to power plants will be resolved in a matter of hours.

“Also, Distribution Companies, as well as Point Load Consumers of Electricity, will be adequately served,” she said.

According to her, the TCN management led by the Managing Director, Mr Usman Mohammed, wishes to express its appreciation to the management of NNPC, Generation Companies and the DisCos.

She said that the appreciation also goes to all TCN staff on their duty posts nationwide and other sector players for their effort in sustaining the Grid during this trying period.

