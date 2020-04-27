TCN, AEDC trade blames over poor power supply 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The blame games among key sector players occasioned by poor electricity supply has continued unabated with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, taken on the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, which it accused of lacking technical expertise to deliver on its mandate.

AEDC management said the TCN remained largely the problem of power supply in the country because of its lack of capacity making the transmission subsector to remain the weakest link in power sector value chain.

However, the TCN had claimed that “As at 19:00 hours on April 25, 2020, due to rainfall, AEDC dropped load and was off taking only 0.5MW and l6MW from TCN’s 330kV substations in Katampe and Gwagwalada respectively.”

It added that, “All AEDC 33kV feeders were out due to poor distribution network. This will certainly create high voltage that may damage TCN terminal equipment”, said the company, while advocating immediate capitalisation of Distribution companies, DISCOs in order to save power sector from imminent collapse.

The AEDC in a statement Monday in Abuja, however admitted that some of its 33kv feeders tripped on Saturday evening during to the stormy rain, resulting in blackouts in most areas, but insisted that one principal factor that aids the tripping of feeder at any voltage level is the relay setting of such feeders, coordination of which TCN has refused to do to give room for professionally determined tolerance level.

According to it, “For a very long time, TCN has resisted a coordination of the setting of their relays in such a way that it will allow for professionally determined tolerance level. Thus we ask if it is a case of funds or expertise.

“The weakest link in the value chain today is TCN and this is manifest in the poor protection of its equipment,” the statement read.

The DISCO noted that on the 23rd of April, 2020, four of TCN interface points suffered system disturbances within AEDC franchise Area, which has affected some communities.

The affected according to the statement include 2x60MVA, 132/33kV Kubwa TS, which was off supply from early morning to late evening hours, affecting power supply to Bwari, Dawaki, part of Gwarinpa, Kubwa and Dei-Dei; Wire cut on 132kV Karu – Keffi line, affecting power supply to the entire Nasarawa state for several hours;1x60MVA , 132/33kV transformer at Okene TS which lasted for several hours affecting power supply to Okene, Kabba, Ososo and environs; and one of the 2x60MVA, 132/33kV transformers at Katampe 2 which was also out for hours, affecting power supply to Wuse 2, Mabushi, Jahi and environs.

The AEDC lamented that despite several letters and verbal communication, this has not been resolved, adding that as a result of this fault, it was forced to embark on massive load shedding of customers in the affected areas, which include Central Area, Maitama, Garki, Jabi and environs.

Vanguard

