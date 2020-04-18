Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Correspondent Chapel chapter in Taraba state has suspended three of its members for peddling falsehood against the present executive of the chapel less than two months to the expiration of their tenure.

The trio who addressed a briefing in Jalingo the state capital, claiming 19 of the 25 members of the chapel passed a vote of no confidence on the sitting exco, also disclosed that two members of the sitting executives had resigned their post.

The suspended members include Sanu Sulaiman of Radio Nigeria, Ben Adaji of New Telegraph Newspapers and Magaji Hunkuyi of Daily Trust Newspapers.

Addressing a separate briefing at an emergency Congress at the Chapel’s office, the present executive led by Wole Ayodele of ThisDay Newspapers urged members of the chapel and the NUJ to disregard their ‘kangaroo announcement.’

According to him, “they claimed we have 25 members in the Correspondent Chapel but our record shows that we only have 24 registered members.

“They also claimed 19 members signed dissolution of the present executive including the Vice Chairman and the Auditor who they claimed resigned their appointment.

“But as you can see, the two executives who they claimed resigned their appointments are here with us and we have in total 14 of the 24 registered members of the chapel here.

“We know they are scared of the forthcoming elections because they know they don’t have the required numbers to win, and this is why they have resorted to falsehood against us.

“Besides, the National Secretariat of the NUJ had directed the suspension of all union activities; we are in awe as to why those that are supposed to be informed are bereft of simple instructions.”

Reacting to the announcement that he resigned his appointment, the Auditor of the Correspondent Chapel, Attanatious Okerafor of Daily Times refuted the claim.

He said, “Whatever they said I did was in absentia and nobody can speak for me in my absence.

“I am still an executive member of this chapel and I disown whoever is claiming alliance with me to cause trouble in our union.”

Vanguard

