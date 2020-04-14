Taraba group berates critics of first Female CMD

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Concerned Citizens of Taraba state have described critics of the newly appointed Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu as purveyors of falsehood.

The group who was reacting to some publications against Dr Adamu in a statement issued in Jalingo, the state capital by Mohammed Lawal, said sponsors of those publications were being mischievous.

The group moreover stressed that the ethnic colouration that trailed the appointment of Dr Adamu as Chief Medical Director of FMC Jalingo from her critics was only meant to mislead the public.

It further noted that the presidency had been exonerated from claims in some quarters that Federal appointments in the state were only given to the President’s kinsmen.

The statement in part reads: “It is on record and can be verified that none of the contestants to the office of the Medical Director is from Fulani tribe.

“We are aware of the joy and jubilations that the staff and people of Federal medical centre Jalingo had when the news of purported appointment of Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu was seen.

“Everyone in FMC is going about with his/her normal duty. There is calm and peace in the hospital, and we advise that the public and the so-called elders to stay clear of overheating the system in FMC.

“We call for calm, peace and love. The country is currently facing a pandemic and we need FMC Jalingo to assist.”

Vanguard

