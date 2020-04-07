Suspected ritualists, rapists, arrested in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

*As caregiver arrested for abusing 10yr old girl

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

Police operatives of the Lagos State Command, weekend, arrested two suspected ritualists and two paedophiles.

It was gathered that the 30-year-old suspected ritualist, Dona Asogbo, was arrested at Panuse area, Okoafo area after residents in the community raised alarm and reported to the police that the suspect and his accomplice, Peter Alogbo, turned an uncompleted building in the community into a rituals’ den.

Sequel to the report a team of Police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene. The principal suspect, Dona Asogba, was arrested while his partner took to his heels.

He added that a mini size wooden coffin and all sorts of fetish items were recovered from the shrine. The shrine is suspected to be used for criminal purposes.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesman Lagos State police command DSP Bala Elkana said their activities in no small measure instilled fear and panic in the community.

Also confirming the arrest of the two paedophiles, DSP Bala Elkana said one of the suspects is, 52-year-old Dako Aaron, a guard with a private company in Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

He was alleged to have dragged a 13-year-old girl into his security post, on two occasions, where he forcefully penetrated her.

“He was arrested by policemen from Okokomaiko division and transferred to Gender Unit for discreet investigation and prosecution. From records available, the suspect is a habitual paedophile. He was last charged to Court on February 22, 2017, for raping a minor”.

The second suspect whose identity Bala gave as Christian Chikezie, was arrested on March 30, 2020, for defiling a nine-year-old girl whose mother left in the care of a neighbour.

Explaining how the arrest was made, Bala said: “About 1.50 am, a woman (name withheld) reported at Ikorodu Police Station that on March 29, 2020, at about 7.10 pm she kept her nine-year-old daughter (name withheld) in the care of one mercy and left for the hospital.

On arrival, she discovered that her daughter was no longer there. While searching for her, she saw her coming out from the apartment of one Christian Chikezie. On enquiry, her daughter told her that the said Christian Chikeze had sexual intercourse with her.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old girl abused by her caregiver has been rescued by the command, at Igando area of Lagos, while the alleged abuser, Mrs Omotosho, 45, was subsequently arrested.

The abused girl with bruises all over her face is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital at the moment.

Help came for the girl after a video of her bruised face which went viral, caught the attention of the CP Odumosu.

Bala said, “detectives from Gender Unit, Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in collaboration with DSVRT, Office of the Public Defender and social workers from Ministry of Youth and Social Development rescued the survivor, Ajara at number 10 Omotoso Street,Igando. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and kept in a safe home provided by Lagos State Government

“The suspect who is a caregiver to the survivor was said to have pushed the survivor and she sustained injuries all over her face.

The suspect was seen in the viral video hitting the survivor on the floor. The suspect will be charged to Court. The Command will continue to protect and defend the rights of the vulnerable members of the society, especially children”, Bala stated.

