Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill one in Delta

By Festus Ahon

THREE suspected Fulani herdsmen, Tuesday night invaded Grace Land Estate, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, killing a labourer.

The labourer who was simply identified as David was reportedly hit by bullets from the guns of the suspected Fulani herdsmen, who shot sporadically in a bid to escape.

A dependable source told newsmen, that the suspected herdsmen attacked an apartment in the estate, adding that residents raised alarm on noticing that armed robbers were in the area, which attracted the community local vigilante and the police.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said the suspected herdsmen on noticing that the local vigilante and the police were coming after them, started shooting sporadically as they made their way out of the estate and killed the unsuspecting labourer in the process.

Saying that the suspected herdsmen were in the estate for over an hour robbing, the source said; “the incident happened yesterday night (Tuesday). They robbed for an hour plus, shooting. Residents of the area now raised alarm and people started coming out. They called Okpanam vigilante and the police, when they came they started shooting, so the herdsmen ran into a compound returning fire for fire and they, unfortunately, shot the labourer in the process.

“Everyone of us ran away from the area. I have not returned home since yesterday, so I don’t know if some of them were arrested. Another source who also pleaded anonymity said; “I was there. I and one of the vigilante men chased the robbers but we could not do anything because he has to reload the double-barrel gun he had after he shot, while the hoodlums with AK47 and pump-action were shooting endlessly.

“They were three in number with two AK47 and one pump action, so they overpowered us with their gun before the policemen arrived. As at the time of filing this report, the Police could not be reached for comment on the incident.