Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Stop gossiping about people – Adanma Luke warns

On 12:37 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Adanma Luke
Adanma Luke

Those who are in the habit of teaming up with others to gossip about people, have been warned to stop gossiping. This warning came from one of Nollywood’s divas, Adanma Luke. She gave this warning on her official Instagram page.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Nigerians don’t understand what social distancing means – Mercy Aigbe

“Stop sitting around tables that speaks ill about others. When you leave, you are the topic.” she advised.

Luke made her debut into the make-believe world in 2010 when she played ‘Sonia’ in the movie titled ‘Open Fire’ and ever since she has starred in numerous movies.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!