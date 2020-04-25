Stop gossiping about people – Adanma Luke warns

Kindly Share This Story:

Those who are in the habit of teaming up with others to gossip about people, have been warned to stop gossiping. This warning came from one of Nollywood’s divas, Adanma Luke. She gave this warning on her official Instagram page.

“Stop sitting around tables that speaks ill about others. When you leave, you are the topic.” she advised.

Luke made her debut into the make-believe world in 2010 when she played ‘Sonia’ in the movie titled ‘Open Fire’ and ever since she has starred in numerous movies.

VANGUARD

