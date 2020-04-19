Stay away from State House for 14 days, Presidency tells journalists who covered Kyari’s burial

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidency has told State House media office staff and correspondents covering Aso Rock that attended the burial rite of the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari to stay away from the Presidential Villa for 14 days.

The respective journalists have been told to self-isolate themselves for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Recall that some Presidential aides including the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i among others were stopped from entering State House on Saturday after attending the burial of the late Chief of Staff.

The Presidency in a statement signed by Attah Esa, Deputy Director, Information, State House, Abuja advised journalists that attended the burial to observe recommended measures to prevent Coronavirus transmission.

The statement titled, “Advisory to State House Correspondents/Media Staff” also reiterated to the importance of social distancing protocol.

It reads, “As a precautionary measure, all State House Correspondents and Media Office Staff who covered/attended the funeral prayer/burial ceremony of the late Chief of Staff, at Defence House and Gudu Cemetery Abuja, respectively, are strongly advised to work from home for the next 14 days.

“Please be careful to observe the recommended measures to prevent coronavirus transmission, including maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene going forward.”

