StarTimes introduces solar panel system amid electricity woes

Leading digital Pay-TV Company, StarTimes Nigeria has introduced a solar panel system for subscribers to access the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic and also enjoy fabulous entertainment content without power failure.

This, according to the company is due to the erratic power supply which has forced many across African homes to miss out on the most attractive point of a programme while they are at home with their loved ones.

Speaking on this initiative, the company noted that “Given the concerns about our loyal customers to stay updated with relevant information and fabulous entertainment content without power issues, we have introduced a solar panel system and the use of StarTimes ON, its streaming mobile app to fix the problem of power issues at every home.

According to the company “Subscribers are advised to purchase the StarTimes solar panel to power their TV sets and also charge mobile phones simultaneously. While the StarTimes ON app can function when the electricity goes off.

The company further explained that the TV set and mobile phones can function together by linking your smart card with the StarTimes ON app as all live channel on DVB is available on the mobile app.

