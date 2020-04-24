Breaking News
South Africa's finance minister says more than $4 billion available from the IMF, World Bank
South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday there was more than $4 billion available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to help South Africa fight the COVID-19 crisis.

“We too are entitled to approach the IMF and World Bank for funding. The IMF has indicated that South Africa is entitled to apply for up to $4.2 billion in response to this crisis,” Mboweni said.

“At the World Bank it seems for now we could negotiate for a facility of maybe between $55 and $60 million, very small, but we will negotiate as much as we can.”

