Shell says no waste valve opened in Delta communities

Shell Petroleum Development Company

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria limited, has denied allegations by residents of Ugborodo, Ogidigben and   communities around   in Warri south West local government area , Delta state that it opened its waste valve into the  Excravos river, polluting the water.

A statement made available to the Vanguard  by Spokesman of the oil multinational , Mr Michael Adande  reads : “Following your enquiry, please, see a statement from us on this.

“SPDC JV has not opened its waste valves or any valves in its facility at Warri South West Local Government, Delta State or anywhere else. All waste valves in our facilities continue to be operated according to industry best practice in an environmentally safe manner.

Reports from our community surveillance teams confirm that there are no leaks or spills of any kind from the facility. We acknowledge on-going remediation activities on the Right of Way (RoW) of our 24’’ Escraovs -Yokri pipeline at Otumara Area but state that the activity is contained within the Right of Way and does not require the opening of valves.”

It would be recalled that indigenes of the affected communities had linked Shell with massive pollution of the excravos river, saying it destroyed fishing nets, aquatic lives and heightened poverty  in the areas.

