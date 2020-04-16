Setien sends message to four Prem clubs over Coutinho

Kindly Share This Story:

Quique Setien has discussed the future of perennial Premier League transfer target Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has struggled at Barcelona since leaving Liverpool to join the Spanish giants in January 2018.

The Brazilian was soon rewarded with two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey has struggled to settle at the Nou Camp and has spent this past season on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions will not be making that deal permanent, however, leaving Coutinho at a career crossroads and contemplating what could be his final big move.

Chelsea have been linked and Everton, Leicester and Tottenham have all been credited with an interest, while Liverpool have been told to re-sign the Brazilian.

But Setien has suggested Coutinho might have a future in Spain when football resumes.

“Coutinho? I like him very much,” the manager told Spanish station RAC 1.

“He is still a Barcelona player. You have to pay the clause or a transfer fee to Barca.

“I think he can be here at the beginning of next season. I don’t know if he wants to come back or go away again, I have to talk to him to ask him.

“He is a great player, no doubt about it.”

