Nigeria’s leading automotive lubricant company SEAHORSE LUBRICANTS Industries has donated the sum of Ten million naira for food to the people of Ekwusigo local government area in Anambra state as a palliative to cushion the negative effects of the nationwide lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the donation, Dr Ebuka Onunkwo, Managing Director/CEO, SEAHORSE LUBRICANTS INDUSTRIES, noted that the donation from the company is apolitical and nondenominational but would help to provide a much-needed supply of staple items during the period there giving hope to stay at home avoid contracting this virus.

According to Dr Ebuka Onunkwo, “As a responsible organisation, we understand the plight of our host communities and we know that some of them have been at home and must have run out of food supply. We believe this donation will go a long way to ameliorate the negative effect of the lockdown.”

About SEAHORSE Industries

SEAHORSE Lubricants Industries Ltd., manufacturers of lubricating oil for internal combustion engines and mechanical systems, is situated in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, South-East, Nigeria. … The lubricant business is facilitated by a sister Plastic Industry under the same management that supplies our packaging requirements

