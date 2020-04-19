Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Rivers Govt frees 22 Exxon Mobil staff, backs down on prosecution

On 11:43 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Rivers Govt frees 22 Exxon Mobil staff, backs down on prosecution

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS State Government has released 22 Exxon Mobil staff arrested April 16 for alleged violation of the State Executive Order restricting movement across her borders in the fight against Corona Virus.

Rivers Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Professor Zaccheus Adangor who announced their unconditional release Sunday morning also said the state would no longer press charges against the oil workers.

A statement from Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, quoted the Attorney General as saying, “They were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians”

READ ALSO: Wike vs Exxonmobil: PENGASSAN to shut oil rigs, export terminals at midnight today

Adangor is said to have monitored release of the oil workers at the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, stressing that Rivers Government remains resolute on implementing her measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

A security team led by now redeployed Rivers Commission of Police, Mastapha Dandaura had April 16 arrested the 22 Exxon Mobil staff as they entered the state through her borders with Akwa Ibom in violation of the State Executive Order.

The order stipulates that Health Authorities ascertain the coronavirus status of those entering the from land, water or air routes even if on essential duty.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!