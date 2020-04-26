Reps resume plenary Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

The House Representatives will resume plenary on Tuesday after about five weeks COVID-19 enforced recess.

The Clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa, who disclosed this in a statement, said the guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19 would be given to members upon resumption.

The House had in March adjourned for two weeks in a bid to check the spread of the virus and later extended resumption to April 27.

He said: “This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption.

“The COVID-19 guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional guidelines developed by the House will be sent to members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.”

The House clerk said staff and legislative aides are to work from home and would be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment. (NAN)

Vanguard

